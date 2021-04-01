LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Vice President Kamala Harris and Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff will travel to Los Angeles this week for Easter weekend, the White House announced Wednesday.
Harris – who has a residence in Brentwood – will travel Thursday and remain in the Southland through Easter Sunday, officials said.
The Second Couple has no public events scheduled.
On April 5, Harris will travel to Oakland for topics on water infrastructure to small businesses and is expected to return to Washington the following day.
Harris last visited Southern California in February, nearly a month after taking office.