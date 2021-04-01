DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A suspect wanted for reckless driving was arrested Wednesday night following a police chase.
It happened around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday. Officers said the driver was initially wanted for reckless driving and at one point during the pursuit stopped the car, poured what appeared to be an alcoholic beverage out of a cup, got back in the car, and sped off.
The driver then drove to a dead-end street and turned around. Officers used a spike-strip on the vehicle’s wheels.
The driver stopped the car around 8:47 p.m. and initially refused to exit the vehicle.
Officers had their weapons drawn and said they believed the driver was smoking marijuana in the stopped vehicle.
By 9:45 p.m., the unidentified driver surrendered.
No other details were released.