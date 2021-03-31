(CBSLA)- A couple of weeks ago if you had told a UCLA fan that the men’s team would make a run to the Final Four it’s unlikely they would have believed you. Set as an 11-seed in a First Four game against Michigan State, the Bruins had to win a game just to get in to the field of 64. Yet, two and a half weeks later, here we are with Mick Cronin and company standing as East region champions and staring down a matchup with undefeated Gonzaga in the national semifinals.

With a few days between now and Saturday’s game (tip-off at 5:34 p.m. PT), there’s plenty of time for the excitement to build. CBS Sports Network has a way for fans to do just that, announcing Wednesday that the network will be airing encores four of the Bruins wins to get to this point.

It begins today with a replay of the First Four battle with the Spartans at 4:00 p.m. PT and will be followed by the First Round, Sweet 16 and Elite 8 wins. For those that miss the re-air of the Elite 8 win tonight, there will be three more airings heading into this weekend’s semifinal. The full list of times and dates is below.

Wednesday, March 31

First Four – UCLA vs. Michigan St. – 4:00 PM, PT

First Round – UCLA vs. BYU – 6:00 PM, PT

Sweet 16 – UCLA vs. Alabama – 8:00 PM, PT

Elite 8 – UCLA vs. Michigan – 10:00 PM, PT

Thursday, April 1

Elite 8 – UCLA vs. Michigan – 7:00 AM, PT

Friday, April 2

Sweet 16 – UCLA vs. Alabama – 5:00 PM, PT

Elite 8 – UCLA vs. Michigan – 7:00 PM, PT

Saturday, April 3

Elite 8 – UCLA vs. Michigan – 7:30 AM, PT