VAN NUYS (CBSLA) – Officers with the Los Angeles Police Department were in pursuit of a driver suspected of being under the influence before he exited the vehicle and was cuffed by police.
It started around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday. The driver of an SUV was near the Van Nuys City Hall area and refusing to stop for officers.
The man went through a red light at Victory Boulevard. As the pursuit became more dangerous, officers said they went into tracking mode from the air. There were some units keeping a visual from the ground as well.
Around 9:33 p.m. the driver was going southbound on Van Nuys Boulevard and sped up, blowing through another red light. By 9:37 p.m., the man was on Vesper Avenue and clipped parked cars.
The driver appeared to be making loops and was back on Van Nuys Boulevard by 9:41 p.m.
Around 9:43 p.m. the car stopped after it appeared to drive over a spike strip laid by officers. The suspect got out of his vehicle with his hands over his head. He then walked backwards with his hands behind his back.
Officers cuffed the suspect and arrested him. No one else was in the car. No injuries were reported.