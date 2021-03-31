LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Dozens of UCLA students gathered in the streets of Westwood Tuesday night to celebrate their first trip to the Final Four in 13 years after earning a huge upset win over the No. 1 seeded Michigan Wolverines.

At least 100 people poured into the streets around campus. Couches were set on fire along fraternity row, fireworks were lit and people jumped on cars.

A large group also gathered on the roof of a dormitory at Strathmore Place and Landfair Avenue.

No students were arrested, there was no serious reports of vandalism and no one was hurt, Los Angeles police said.

The LAPD and L.A. Fire Department remained on scene during the celebrations. The crowd dispersed by 1 a.m. Wednesday.

The UCLA Bruins survived a series of close calls by top-seeded Michigan in the closing seconds for a 51-49 victory, making them just the fifth No. 11 seed ever to reach the Final Four.

It’s their first trip to the Final Four since 2008. They will face heavily-favored No. 1 overall seed Gonzaga on Saturday in Indianapolis. The game will air on CBS2. Tip off is scheduled for just after 5:30 p.m.