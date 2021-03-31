Juzang Sends No. 11 Seed UCLA Past Michigan To Final Four Johnny Juzang poured in 28 points while playing most of the second half on a hurt ankle, and UCLA survived a series of nail-biting misses by top-seeded Michigan in the closing seconds for a 51-49 victory Tuesday night.

Quite A Show: Zags Stay Undefeated With 85-66 Win Over USCUSC didn’t get closer than 16 in the second half, and though their intensity wandered at times, there was never any doubt the Zags would be returning to Lucas Oil Stadium later this week, two wins away from perfection.