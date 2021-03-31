LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Firefighters battled a large blaze which tore through a vacant two-story home in the Westlake District Wednesday morning and also caused minor damage to an apartment building.
The blaze was reported at 5:25 a.m. in the 190 block of South Virgil Avenue. Aerial footage from Sky2 showed the house engulfed in flames.
It took 93 firefighters about 45 minutes to extinguish the blaze, the Los Angeles Fire Department reported. There were no injuries.
Crews were expected to remain on scene to monitor for hot spots and overhaul debris.
The blaze caused some minor heat damage to an adjacent four-story apartment building, the fire department said, but no one had to be evacuated and crews prevented the flames from actually spreading to the apartment building.
There was no word on a cause.