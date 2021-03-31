LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The Grammys are coming back to Staples Center.
The Recording Academy announced Wednesday the 64th annual Grammy Awards will be held on Jan. 31, 2022 at Staples Center in downtown Los Angeles.
More details are expected to be released in the coming months.
It’s not know whether the ceremony will be entirely in-person, virtual, or a combination of the two.
Earlier this month, the Grammys were held in a tented area adjacent to Staples Center. The award show was initially scheduled for January before being pushed back to March 14 due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The Grammys will be broadcast live on CBS.