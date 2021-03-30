LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The 2022 Super Bowl will be played at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood on Feb. 13, the National Football League and the Los Angeles Super Bowl Host Committee announced Tuesday.

“With Super Bowl LVI officially dated, I join millions of sports fans and Angelenos in looking forward to February 13, 2022 as we build toward one of the most exciting events in our city’s recent history and near future,” said Casey Wasserman, chairman of the Los Angeles Super Bowl Host Committee. “None of this would be possible without (Rams owner) Stan Kroenke’s support and vision for Hollywood Park and SoFi Stadium which is sure to become an iconic Super Bowl destination.”

Los Angeles hosted the first Super Bowl in 1967, at the Coliseum.

Los Angeles Sports & Entertainment Commission shared a video on Twiter featuring Snoop Dogg in which he said, “Los Angeles, January 15, 1967. Over half a century ago. Super Bowl I. Now here we stand, in the city where it all began, and where it all begins again.”

He continued, “Super Bowl LVI. The nation’s biggest sporting event. A celebration of the human spirit. Most of all, a vision of what we can be. That is everything we’re about. That is everything L.A.”

“What we have is our people and culture,” he said. “What we have is a united passion for making something new.”

This will be the first time the region has hosted the game since 1993 at the Rose Bowl, where the Dallas Cowboys hammered the Buffalo Bills, 52-17.

