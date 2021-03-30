LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Lakers legend Kobe Bryant’s oldest daughter, Natalia, has been accepted to the University of Southern California, according to an Instagram post shared by her mother.
In an Instagram post shared by Vanessa Bryant, the 18-year-old can be heard saying, "I got in," while jumping up and down wearing a USC sweatshirt.
“Oh my God,” she says in the video. “That’s insanity!”
“I know daddy is so PROUD OF YOU,” Vanessa wrote in the caption. “Your hard work and dedication was so worth it. You pushed through the most excruciating pain imaginable and you succeeded.
"I wish Daddy and Gigi were physically here to celebrate, but I know they're here in spirit," the caption continued. "We love you so much!"
Earlier this year, Natalia announced that she had signed with IMG Models.