CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
By CBSLA Staff
Filed Under:KCAL 9, LAPD, Westlake, Westlake District

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – An allegedly armed man was shot and killed by Los Angeles police in the Westlake District early Monday morning.

March 29, 2021. (CBSLA)

The shooting occurred when LAPD officers were trying to conduct a pedestrian stop at about 3:45 a.m. in the area of 7th and Bixel streets.

According to police, the man — identified Tuesday as 38-year-old Matthew Blaylock — ran from officers, prompting a foot chase.

At a certain point, the suspect allegedly pulled out a gun and officers opened fire on him.

The man was taken to a local hospital, where he died of his injuries. He was described as an African-American man between 30 and 40 years old.

No officers were hurt. Police said a gun was recovered at the scene.

Police did not confirm if the man fired on officers or why they were attempting to stop him initially.