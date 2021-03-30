LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – An allegedly armed man was shot and killed by Los Angeles police in the Westlake District early Monday morning.
The shooting occurred when LAPD officers were trying to conduct a pedestrian stop at about 3:45 a.m. in the area of 7th and Bixel streets.
According to police, the man — identified Tuesday as 38-year-old Matthew Blaylock — ran from officers, prompting a foot chase.
At a certain point, the suspect allegedly pulled out a gun and officers opened fire on him.
The man was taken to a local hospital, where he died of his injuries. He was described as an African-American man between 30 and 40 years old.
No officers were hurt. Police said a gun was recovered at the scene.
Police did not confirm if the man fired on officers or why they were attempting to stop him initially.