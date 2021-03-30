CYPRESS (CBSLA) — Another horse died Tuesday while training at Los Alamitos Race Course.
Nomadess was a 3-year-old filly who had six races and one first-place finish to her credit. Her cause of death was listed as a "sudden death" by the California Horse Racing Board, but no further details were provided.
Los Alamitos officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Nomadess was owned by Edward C. Allred and trained by Scott Willoughby, according to the industry website Equibase.
She is the fourth horse to die while training at Los Alamitos since the CHRB granted the track a one-year license to continue conducting quarter horse racing in January.
On July 10, the race track was briefly placed on probation by the CHRB after at least 20 horses died at the track in 2020 after suffering racing or training injuries, and another 10 had succumbed to gastrointestinal and other types of illnesses.
The reversal from a six-month license came after two horses died while training at the track over the previous week.
The track will reopen to fans for live nighttime racing starting on April 2.
