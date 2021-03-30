LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Tens of thousands of Angelenos struggling to cover their unpaid rent because of the coronavirus pandemic can apply for rental assistance beginning Tuesday.

The application window for the new $259 million Emergency Renters Relief Program opened Tuesday for city of L.A. residents and runs through April 30 at midnight.

The money, made up of federal funds, will include $235 million in direct rental assistance and another $3 million for eviction defense.

The money is expected to help about 64,000 families.

The program is open to all low-income renters in the city of L.A., regardless of their immigration status.

To be eligible, households must have at least one adult who has lost a job or experienced financial hardship as a result of the pandemic. Their household income must also be below 50% of area median income, which for a family of four is $56,300.

There are two ways that people can apply. Landlords and tenants can apply together, in which case landlords will receive 80% of a tenant’s unpaid rent that was accrued between April 1, 2020, and March 31, 2021. However, to receive this amount, landlords must waive the remaining 20% of unpaid rent.

If landlords decline to apply for the program, then tenants can apply on their own and payments will be limited to 25% of unpaid rent that was accrued over the last year, along with 25% of future rent for this coming April to June.

The Los Angeles Housing + Community Investment Department is overseeing the distribution.

The funding is part of a $2.6 billion statewide rent relief program that provides money from December’s $900 billion Congressional stimulus package. It is designed to cover back unpaid rent for the period between April 1, 2020, and March 31, 2021.