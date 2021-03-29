LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The University of California, Los Angeles will be studying the effectiveness of coronavirus vaccines after getting a nearly $5 million grant from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
UCLA announced Monday that its David Geffen School of Medicine will study an expected 10,000 vaccinated and non-vaccinated health care workers.
The researchers will look at positive COVID-19 tests and the severity of cases within both groups.
Results are expected to help determine how effective the vaccines are at preventing infection and how it impacts severity if someone is infected.
Olive View-UCLA health care personnel interested in taking part can take a survey at https://www.ctrc.medsch.ucla.edu/redcap/surveys/?s=3JND7PKFYX.
(© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)