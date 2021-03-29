LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The driver behind the wheel of a stolen car was apprehended after hitting several vehicles during a dangerous pursuit through South Los Angeles surface streets Monday morning.
The chase began sometime before 11:15 a.m. and came to an end a little after 11:30 a.m. at the intersection of 135th Street and Western Avenue.
Aerial footage showed the suspect, behind the wheel of a stolen Toyota sedan, go into oncoming traffic and sideswipe another car.
A few moments later, LAPD officers attempted a PIT maneuver, the impact of which sent the suspect car again careening into oncoming traffic.
The suspect struck a second car, which collided with a van.
The male suspect then exited the car and was arrested at gunpoint as officers surrounded him on a sidewalk.
There was no immediate word on any serious injuries.
The exact circumstances that prompted the pursuit were unclear. The car, which had been reported stolen, had a “4 Sale” sign on the rear windshield.