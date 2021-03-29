LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A California Highway Patrol officer suffered major injuries Monday when she was hit by an SUV while trying to take a pedestrian into custody on the 10 Freeway near Arlington Heights.
The officer, assigned to the CHP Central Area office, was struck around 7:15 a.m. west of Arlington Avenue and was taken to a hospital, CHP reported.
According to CHP, the officer was responding to a report of a pedestrian on the 10 Freeway. Upon her arrival, she saw the man walking near the center divider.
“The officer exited her patrol vehicle and gave the pedestrian verbal commands to stop,” according to a CHP statement. “The pedestrian ignored her commands and jumped over the center divider wall attempting to flee by running within the … eastbound lanes.”
The officer, whose name was not immediately released, then chased the man on foot to safely remove him from the freeway.
“Before the officer could reach the pedestrian, she was struck by a vehicle traveling eastbound within the No. 1 lane,” the CHP reported. “The pedestrian was apprehended by motorists who observed the incident, and was then placed under arrest.”
The pedestrian was not injured.
The driver of the GMC Yukon that hit the officer was not arrested, the CHP reported.
Some lanes of the freeway were closed in both directions while officers investigated.
