LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Steven Manzo, a murder suspect who was mistakenly released from custody earlier this month, has been taken back into custody, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department confirmed Monday.

LASD did not immediately release information about Manzo’s arrest, but did say that he had been taken into custody “somewhere locally,” and that more information was forthcoming.

Manzo, 24, was mistakenly released from Century Regional Detention Center in Lynwood on March 9, prompting a large-scale manhunt in downtown Los Angeles that forced the closure of the southbound lanes of the 101 Freeway.

According to authorities, Manzo was released the day after he was supposed to be arraigned on murder charges in connection with the killing of 24-year-old Salvador Corrales — a 24-year-old father of two.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said Manzo was never transferred for that arraignment, leading the office to dismiss the case and immediately refile the same charges to delay the arraignment.

A judge ordered Manzo to remain in custody, though it was not immediately clear why that did not happen or why he was able to walk free.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said that it had not “erroneously released” Manzo, stating that the department had received an order for release.

The court said in a statement that it was reviewing the situation and would take “every necessary measure” to make sure it does not happen again.