UPLAND (CBSLA) – A police dog made quick work of a search for a pursuit suspect through thick brush in the Upland area.
The search began shortly after 1 p.m. Monday afternoon after a suspected hit-and-run driver fled from California Highway Patrol officers in a chase in the Diamond Bar area.
The driver then left his car near homes in the San Antonio Heights area and hid in nearby brush.
Officers deployed the K9 and found the suspect, who was taken into custody.
Authorities told CBSLA the K9 was injured and transported to San Antonio Hospital in unknown condition.