LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Millions of residents across California will soon be eligible to get their COVID vaccines.

Starting Monday in Los Angeles County, gardeners, nannies and flight attendants can book appointments for their shots.

Then a statewide change on Thursday, April 1, people 50 and older can get the vaccine.

A few people who tried to get appointments over the weekend couldn’t find an open time slot.

“We’re hoping we can get an appointment this week because I really want to get the first one. Most of my friends already have the second one,” said Vivian Romero.

Doctors said it’s not wise to be picky on which of the three shots you get.

“All three vaccines do the same thing, they prevent people from dying from the disease,” said Dr. William Wang, Chief Medical Officer at Glendale Memorial Hospital

By April 15, vaccines will be available to all Californians 16 and older.

Doctors say even after inoculation, you should social distance and wear a mask unless you’re in a small group of other vaccinated people.

Los Angeles’ seven city-run vaccination sites and its Mobile Outreach for Vaccine Equity program will offer over 90,000 doses this week, including about 75,000 first-dose appointments and 16,000 second-dose appointments, according to Mayor Eric Garcetti’s office.

The city is expected to receive 42,000 Moderna vaccines, 27,000 Pfizer vaccines and 22,000 Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

For more information on eligibility and documentation required to prove eligibility, visit VaccinateLACounty.com.

