MANHATTAN BEACH (CBSLA) – Some Los Angeles School districts, including Long Beach and Manhattan Beach Unified School Districts, are returning to in-person learning.
Long Beach Unified School District will bring back elementary school students Monday. They will have to wear masks and desks will be spaced six feet apart. Students must also undergo a health screening before returning to campus.
The district said it expects 45 percent of students to return back to the classroom.
In Manhattan Beach, the district is bringing back middle and high school students Monday.
"I'm feeling very curious," said Shawn Chen, a teacher at Mira Costa High School. "We have the rosters so we know who's chosen distanced learning. We know who is coming in person, and I'm curious to see who is going to show up and how that's going to feel."
The return to school will be tough on some students who have gotten used to being home. A family psychologist interviewed by CBSLA Sunday said parents should be aware some students can experience separation anxiety.