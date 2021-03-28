SANTA ANA (CBSLA) — Authorities on Sunday said a 36-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder in connection with a shooting death at a mobile home park in Santa Ana.
Officers responded to the 3100 block of West First Street around 9 p.m. Friday following a report of a shooting. When they arrived, they located Jose Luis Solis, 45, suffering from gunshot wounds.
Solis was pronounced dead at the scene.
The suspect, identified as Alfonso Jasso of Santa Ana, was subsequently arrested after turning himself into police, authorities said.
Authorities said that detectives were able to recover the firearm allegedly used in the shooting after serving a search warrant at Jasso’s home and for his vehicle.
Jasso has been booked on suspicion of murder, police said.
An investigation continues.