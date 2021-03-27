CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
By CBSLA Staff
IRWINDALE (CBSLA) —  A bicyclist was struck and killed by a car early Saturday morning in Irwindale.

First responders were dispatched around 1:21 a.m. to the area of Foothill Boulevard and Huntington Drive after reports of a person down in a traffic lane near some bicycle debris, L.A. County Fire said.

It is not clear if the victim died on scene or at an area hospital.

The crash prompted the closure of Foothill Boulevard/Huntington Drive between Irwindale Avenue and Encanto Parkway until further notice, according to the Irwindale Police Department.

