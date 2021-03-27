VIRGINIA BEACH (CBSLA) — Two people are dead and eight more injured after two oceanfront shootings in Virginia Beach on Friday night.
Gunfire erupted late Friday night about 20 miles east of Norfolk, in the oceanfront resort area of Virginia Beach, police said.
Eight people were shot at the first crime scene, where one woman was killed. The injured victims’ conditions range from serious to life-threatening, according to authorities.
About a block away, an officer shot and killed a man, which investigators said is connected to the first shooting.
"I heard like 40 gunshots, and a few minutes later I heard more gunshots," one witness said. "I saw people running away screaming and stuff."
Virginia Beach Police Chief Paul Neudigate called the shootings “chaotic.”
“A very chaotic night in the beach,” he told reporters. “Many different crime scenes.”
Police said they did detain several people, but no one has been arrested at this time.
