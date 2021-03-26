RIVERSIDE (CBSLA) — Some local salons are being targeted with racist anti-Asian letters as people across the country report an increase in violent and hateful crimes against the Asian American Pacific Islander community.

One letter was sent to a Riverside nail salon owner, saying things like “you don’t belong here” and “no one wants you here.”

Police said at least two other Asian-owned salons, one in Yucaipa and another in Northern California, have received the same letter.

The letter was postmarked last Friday in San Bernardino and says mean

Today Riverside Congressman Mark Takano condemned the racist letter saying, such acts are “endangering the lives

of Asian Americans… My heart goes out to the staff at Top 10 Nails and Spa,” Takano said.

The manager of the Nail Boss in Stanton read the vile letter for the first time this afternoon after a friend shared it.

“It has to stop because this is not the America that we all live in. We’re all here and we’re all contributing. We’re good citizens, and having things like this happen is not good,” said Nick La, manager of The Nail Boss.

It’s the latest verbal assault locally on Asian Americans. Detectives are searching for the suspect who sent a racist letter to a Seal Beach widow postmarked on the day of her husband’s death.

“The one-two punch with these hatred-filled vile letters, it’s going to cause a lot of alarm and concern. Not just for the workers but potentially for the customers that want to utilize the services of these salons,” said Mike Vo, Board Chair of the Pro Nails Association.