LAWNDALE (CBSLA) — A Lawndale man was arrested this on suspicion of animal cruelty after his 11-year-old cat, Bow, was rescued from a dumpster with two broken back legs.

Darion K. Hackett, 29, was arrested on Thursday after investigators with the SPCALA linked him to Bow’s microchip. Hackett has been charged with a felony count of animal cruelty, and two misdemeanor counts of permitting an injured animal to go without veterinary care.

Bow was found last October from a dumpster at a Lawndale apartment building with injuries that turned out to include a previous, poorly healed fracture to her right hind leg, a recent fracture to her left hind leg, a dislocation of her right hip, bruising of her lung, broken teeth, and tears and scrapes to her ears. Since she was found, the SPCALA says it has been rehabilitating the female calico and found her to be sweet and affectionate. She was declared available for adoption on March 19.

Meanwhile, Hackett faces up to four years and eight months in Los Angeles County jail if convicted as charged. He was cited out and is scheduled to make his first court appearance in the case on July 22.