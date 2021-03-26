LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The driver of a stolen U-Haul truck led police on a slow-speed pursuit through the streets of Los Angeles early Friday morning that lasted more than five hours.
The chase started at around 1 a.m. in Burbank. The U-Haul was originally reported stolen from a U-Haul store at Victory Boulevard and Alameda Avenue. It’s unclear when it was actually taken.
During parts of the pursuit, the suspect appeared to be smoking and talking on his cell phone.
At around 6 a.m., the driver stopped in a residential neighborhood in Hancock Park at Sycamore Avenue and West 6th Street. LAPD patrol cars then circled the truck on foot, pinning it in.
The suspect exited a little before 6:30 a.m., got on the ground and was taken into custody.