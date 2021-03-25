LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — After two undocumented women were denied their COVID-19 vaccinations at Rite Aid stores in Orange County, community groups are reassuring immigrants that they can receive the vaccine regardless of their status.
The St. John's Well Child and Family Center has vaccinated more than 100,000 people from East LA to South Los Angeles, and they say undocumented immigrants who have been hit hard by the pandemic deserve priority to get the vaccine.
"We will not stand by and allow for-profit pharmacies to turn away undocumented immigrants from getting the vaccine. If we're gonna get out of this pandemic, we need to come together as a community and vaccinate everyone," said Jim Mangia, president and CEO of St. John's Well Child and Family Center.
The outrage was in response to a report that some Rite Aid pharmacists had denied the vaccine to two undocumented women in Orange County. Rite Aid issued a statement, calling it a mistake in the unprecedented vaccine rollout.
"We believe these were isolated incidents and mistakes, and are working hard to assure all associates are aware of our policy," Rite Aid's statement said. "In a case where a customer does not have identification, we advise our associates not to turn the customer away."
Rite Aid says they have been able to rectify these mistakes, and the customers in question have received their vaccinations.