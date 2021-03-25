CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
By CBSLA Staff
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — After two undocumented women were denied their COVID-19 vaccinations at Rite Aid stores in Orange County, community groups are reassuring immigrants that they can receive the vaccine regardless of their status.

Antonia Esparza performs a temperature check on people arriving for their single-dose Johnson & Johnson Janssen Covid-19 vaccine at a vaccine rollout targetting immigrants and the undocumented organized by the St. John’s Well Child and Family Center and the Los Angeles County Federation of Labour and Immigrant rights groups on March 25, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. – Despite lowering positive numbers and an increase in Covid-19 vaccine distribution, Los Angeles County health officials remain concerned of Covid-19 variants and the expected increase in Spring Break travel as the county plans a move to the less-restrictive orange tier by early April. (Photo by Frederic J. BROWN / AFP) (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

The St. John’s Well Child and Family Center has vaccinated more than 100,000 people from East LA to South Los Angeles, and they say undocumented immigrants who have been hit hard by the pandemic deserve priority to get the vaccine.

“We will not stand by and allow for-profit pharmacies to turn away undocumented immigrants from getting the vaccine. If we’re gonna get out of this pandemic, we need to come together as a community and vaccinate everyone,” said Jim Mangia, president and CEO of St. John’s Well Child and Family Center.

The outrage was in response to a report that some Rite Aid pharmacists had denied the vaccine to two undocumented women in Orange County. Rite Aid issued a statement, calling it a mistake in the unprecedented vaccine rollout.

“We believe these were isolated incidents and mistakes, and are working hard to assure all associates are aware of our policy,” Rite Aid’s statement said. “In a case where a customer does not have identification, we advise our associates not to turn the customer away.”

Rite Aid says they have been able to rectify these mistakes, and the customers in question have received their vaccinations.