LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Authorities are seeking more victims of a Downey man who they say fled California to avoid real estate fraud charges.

Jaime Gomez Jr., 41, was charged in June of 2020 with nine felonies, including grand theft, attempted grand theft, identity theft, and recording fraudulent documents. He soon fled the state, but was taken into custody on March 2 by U.S. Marshals in New York and extradited back to Los Angeles, according to sheriff’s officials.

Investigators say between May 2019 and February 2020, he transferred ownership of a Compton property to his company, Trinity Logistics LLC, by with a forged deed, then tried to take out loans against the property and sell it. Gomez also allegedly used the bank account information of a blind 74-year-old man who lived at the property and used it to pay his cell phone and health club membership bills.

According to authorities, Gomez was already on formal probation for a felony auto theft conviction in 2018 at the time these crimes were committed.

Sheriff’s investigators are now asking for anyone who may have worked with Gomez or his company to come forward. Anyone with questions or information can contact fraud and cyber crimes Detective C. Derry or Sgt. J. Luna at (562) 946-7217.