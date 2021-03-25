BEAUMONT (CBSLA) — A U.S. Border Patrol agent who was killed in the line of duty was taken home to Beaumont this week.

Firefighters and police officers lined the route to pay their respects to Agent Alejandro Flores-Bañuelos, whose body was escorted by a procession of border patrol vehicles from El Centro to Beaumont, where he lived with his family.

It is with a heavy heart that we mourn the passing of one of our own, Border Patrol Agent Alejandro Flores-Bañuelos, a former Marine & 12 year veteran of the U.S. Border Patrol. He served his country & community with honor, and his sacrifice will never be forgotten.🇺🇸#HonorFirst pic.twitter.com/CixmCTR2la

— USBP Chief Patrol Agent Gregory K. Bovino (@USBPChiefELC) March 16, 2021

Flores-Bañuelos was struck by another vehicle on March 15 while helping a 75-year-old woman whose car had become disabled on Highway 86, north of North Marina Drive, in Salton City. He was taken to Pioneers Memorial Hospital, where he died.

Flores-Bañuelos, who spent 12 years with the border patrol and was a Marine Corps veteran, is survived by his wife, who is pregnant, and children. A Gofundme set up to help his family has so far raised more than $85,000.