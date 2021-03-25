TARZANA (CBSLA) — A California Highway Patrol pursuit of a driver wanted for speeding ended Wednesday night in Tarzana with a fiery crash.
It was not immediately clear when or where the pursuit began, but it ended at about 8:30 p.m. near the intersection of the 101 Freeway and Tampa Avenue after the driver lost control of the vehicle and flew off the freeway.
The vehicle then hit a transformer and a power pole, knocking down live wires, before landing and catching fire.
The driver of the vehicle, identified as 18-year-old Allen Gonzalez, was able to get out of the
vehicle as it burned and was immediately taken into custody. He was treated on scene for undisclosed injuries and later taken to a hospital for further treatment, the CHP said.
Power was knocked out to several hundred Los Angeles Department of Water and Power customers. Power had been mostly restored as of Thursday morning.