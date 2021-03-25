LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Longtime actress Jessica Walter, best known for her role as Lucille Bluth in the comedy series “Arrested Development,” has passed away at the age of 80.
Walter’s death was confirmed to Entertainment Tonight by her mother, Brooke Bowman. She died Wednesday in her sleep at her New York City home.
“It is with a heavy heart that I confirm the passing of my beloved mom Jessica,” Walter’s daughter, Brooke Bowman, said in a statement to ET. “A working actor for over six decades, her greatest pleasure was bringing joy to others through her storytelling both on screen and off. While her legacy will live on through her body of work, she will also be remembered by many for her wit, class and overall joie de vivre.”
Actor Tony Hale, who played her son Buster Bluth on “Arrested Development,” tweeted, “She was a force, and her talent and timing were unmatched. Rest In Peace Mama Bluth.”
Walter’s acting career went back seven decades, with dozens of film and television credits, including “The Love Boat,” “Archer,” “One Life To Live” and “Grand Prix.”
In 1971, she received a Golden Globe nomination for best actress for her performance in the film “Play Misty for Me.”