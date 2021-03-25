SANTA ANA (CBSLA) – California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Thursday that all residents age 16 and up will be eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine beginning April 15, and all those age 50 and older will be eligible to receive it beginning April 1.
“At this point there’s not just light at the tunnel, there’s bright light at the end of the tunnel,” Newsom said in a news conference in Santa Ana Thursday morning. “Just 48 hours ago, we passed 15 million administered doses…That’s close to six million more than any other state in the country. We are administering more doses than all but five other nations in the world.”
“Our only constraint is manufactured supply,” Newsom added.
Newsom’s office also said California expected to receive 2.5 million vaccine doses weekly in the first half of April, and more than three million doses weekly in the second half of April.
The state currently receives about 1.8 million doses per week.
“By the end of next month, we’ll be able to administer four million doses a week, with the expectation that more supply will be made available,” Newsom said.
Vaccine eligibility currently varies widely county by county. In Los Angeles County, healthcare workers, those over age 65, those with underlying health conditions 16 and older, teachers, food and agriculture workers, transportation workers, first responders and law enforcement personnel are among those eligible to receive the vaccine.
