LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A 32-year-old Los Angeles County man who survived an eight-month-long battle with COVID-19 was finally released from a San Diego area hospital Tuesday.

Eduardo Moreno of Norwalk was discharged from Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla Tuesday to much fanfare from hospital workers, who lined up to cheer him on as he was wheeled out.

According to CBS affiliate KFMB-TV, Moreno was admitted to the hospital on July 13. He contracted COVID-19 while visiting his parents and daughter in Baja California.

Dr. Scott McCaul told reporters that Moreno suffered advanced respiratory failure, pneumonia and lung damage. He was also put on life support for several months.

“He had these moments of near loss and the requirements for surgeries,” McCaul said.

He spent two months in physical therapy, KFMB-TV reported.

“I thank God and I thank the doctors and the nurses in the ICU, all of them are so great, they did a great job with him,” his mother, Cecilia Amador, said. “He even told me, ‘Mom, you know what? I believe I don’t want to go home.’ And I said, ‘Why?’ He said, ‘I’m used to all of them, they’re my family.'”