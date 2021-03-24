PASADENA (CBSLA) – A crane came crashing down onto a two-story home in a Pasadena neighborhood late Tuesday night during a movie shoot amid strong winds.

The accident involving a lighting crane occurred at around 10:30 p.m. in the 3600 block of San Pasqual Street while film crews were conducting a night shoot. There were no significant injuries.

A neighbor told CBSLA that it sounded like an explosion when the crane came down and flipped onto its side.

There were 30 mile-per-hour winds blowing in the area, but it was not immediately clear if the winds caused the crane to come down or if something else occurred, the Los Angeles County Fire Department reported.

Three residents were displaced, the fire department said. The extent damage to the home was not immediately confirmed.

Inspectors with the Pasadena Building and Safety Division were called to the scene as well. Work crews would be coming out Wednesday morning to clear the debris and remove the crane.

A few blocks away, a tree was cracked by the powerful winds and its fallen branches landed up against the side of a home at Lotus Avenue and Grayburn Road.

In nearby Sierra Madre, a large tree came down onto a street in the 200 block of Raymona Avenue. It crashed onto a parked SUV, crunching the windshield and hood.