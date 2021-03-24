LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Former Lakers star Earvin “Magic” Johnson, former talk-show host Arsenio Hall and actor Danny Trejo each received one of the approved COVID-19 vaccines Wednesday while encouraging Angelenos to join in getting their shots.

“I am so happy to be here with Danny and my 40-year friend Arsenio Hall to take this vaccination because it’s so important. I’ve been doing everything the right way, wearing my mask, cleaning my hands all the time, I’ve been taking a COVID-19 test seems like every two weeks,” said Johnson, who received the Pfizer vaccine.

“The most important thing now is to get this vaccine and to ease my mind … I’ve done all my research and homework and I consulted my doctors and they said this what I should be doing,” he added.

The trio received their shots from Los Angeles Fire Department Chief Ralph Terrazas at the city-run USC vaccination site, encouraging people in South Los Angeles specifically to get vaccinated.

“Most importantly, it’s right here in South L.A. … as you probably all know, recent data has shown that 4% of South L.A. residents have been vaccinated as of mid-February, and yet 18% or 16% of the COVID-19 patients were coming from this area,” USC President Carol Folt said.

“I’m so proud to take this shot, and I know there’s a lot, even in my neighborhood, there’s a lot of tough guys that are talking about `you don’t need no shot’ but you know what, maybe your family does,” said Trejo, who received the Moderna vaccine. “If you don’t take it for yourself, take if for your family, because I want to keep my kids safe.”

Hall, who received the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine, said the health precaution should transcend politics.

“By the way, Donald J. Trump and Barack Obama both got this, they don’t agree on nothing but they’ve both got the vaccine,” Hall said. “I trust our scientists a lot more than I trust my mother’s cooking. Thank you Earvin for inviting me to do it. We got to do this because we got to get back to normal and this is the only path to it.”

The USC site, located in a seven-story parking garage on the edge of Exposition Park, will be capable of vaccinating up to 5,000 people per day.

It was specifically placed near the Expo Park Metro station for easy access, Mayor Eric Garcetti said.

It provides both drive-up and walk-up patients. Appointments are required and can be made here.