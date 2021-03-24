LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department will resume enforcement of all parking violations in unincorporated areas of the county on April 1, officials reminded residents Wednesday.
The department's Parking Enforcement Detail will begin issuing tickets for sweet sweeping violations, expired registration and other violations.
Vehicles that have been warned via a “red tag” will also begin to be towed.
Those in need of financial assistance to pay citations can make arrangements at http://www.lasheriffparking.com, by calling 866-561-9744, or writing to Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, P.O. Box 30629, Los Angeles, CA 90030-0629.
The city of Los Angeles resumed enforcement of parking violations in October and changed its street-sweeping services from weekly to bi-weekly on March 1.
Officials launched a notification system and map to help residents adjust to the change.
Residents can enter their address here to get notifications 24 hours before their street will be swept.
