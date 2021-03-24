HESPERIA (CBSLA) — A San Bernardino County Sheriff’s deputy was shot and critically wounded Tuesday afternoon, while a suspect was also arrested following a separate shootout in which he was also wounded.

The deputy, assigned to the Hesperia station, was shot in an Aldi parking lot near Bear Valley Road and Jacaranda Avenue and was airlifted a nearby trauma center, according to the department.

Hesperia deputy has been shot near Bear Valley Rd and Jacaranda Ave, he has been transported to a local hospital for treatment. Suspect is in custody. Avoid the area due to police activity. PIO enroute to the scene, more information to follow as it becomes available. pic.twitter.com/DDsQ31OaTD — San Bernardino County Sheriff (@sbcountysheriff) March 23, 2021

The deputy was responding to a call at a storage facility. The person in question had apparently already left but the deputy later found a vehicle at the Aldi store that matched the description given at the storage facility.

Some type of confrontation then happened with a passenger of the vehicle.

“I don’t know for sure if the deputy was shot with his own gun,” Cindy Bachman, SBSD spokesperson, said.

A bystander found the deputy in the parking lot with a gunshot wound. The deputy was then taken to a nearby trauma center.

The driver fled the parking lot before the bystander arrived and was later found by Apple Valley deputies who followed him to a residential area.

“At that point, the driver bailed out of the vehicle and began shooting at the deputies,” Bachman said.

The suspect was wounded in the shooting and taken into custody.

The deputy was said to be in critical condition. There was no update on the suspect’s condition.