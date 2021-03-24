LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Echo Park Lake is set to be closed to remove homeless encampments and clean up an estimated $500,000 in damage, officials said Tuesday.
The encampments would be cleared on Thursday and the park would be closed by fences for renovations, a “source with direct knowledge of the process” told the Los Angeles Times.
A City Councilman Mitch O’Farrell spokesperson confirmed with City News Service the park will be shutting down for repair.
More than a hundred people are living in the park’s encampments, according to city officials.
Homeless advocates are expected to hold a vigil at the park Wednesday morning to attempt to stop the order and “to seek citywide cooperation and support in coming days to stop the shutdown of L.A.’s largest self-run homeless haven.”
Supporters called into Tuesday’s City Council meeting to oppose the move to close the park.
“I believe that people who don’t own homes or who aren’t wealthy or don’t have a special interest are residents and are equally valued members of this community,” Echo Park Neighborhood Council President Zarinah Williams, who called into the City Council meeting Tuesday, said to O’Farrell.
But others who live near the park say it’s long overdue for the city to clean it up.
“I personally have not visited the park in over a year because it doesn’t feel sanitary or safe,” one woman told City News Service. “I also worry that the $45 million investment the city made to rehabilitate the park is being wasted.”