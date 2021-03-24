ANAHEIM (CBSLA) — In an effort to give visitors a more touchless experience at its parks, Disney is testing facial-recognition technology that might one day make its way to the Disneyland and California Adventure parks in Anaheim.
Disney rolled out its first test system this week at Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom in Florida. The technology converts an image of a guest's face into a unique number, which is then associated with the form of admission being used for park entry, the company said.
"With the future in mind and the shift in focus to more touchless experiences, we're conducting a limited 30-day test using facial recognition technology," a statement from Disney said.
Disney says they have put security measures in place to protect guest information from unauthorized access and use, and the images and associated unique numbers that are captured will be discarded within 30 days after the conclusion of the test. The company also says they will not share this data with any third parties.
The voluntary test is being conducted through April 23. It’s not clear if the technology will also be tested at Disneyland or California Adventure.