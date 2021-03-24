LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A cold weather alert was issued Wednesday through Friday for the Antelope Valley and Los Angeles County mountain areas due to wind-chill temperatures expected to fall below 32 degrees.
L.A. County Public Health Officer Dr. Muntu Davis said children, the elderly and people with disabilities or special medical needs are especially vulnerable during cold weather.
Davis suggested that people wear layers of warm clothing outdoors and protect the head, hands and feet from the cold by wearing a hat, scarf, gloves and socks.
Residents should also frequently check on and help family members, friends and neighbors with limited mobility and limited access to heat, such as seniors or those who are ill and bring pets indoors overnight.
People should avoid using stoves, barbecues or ovens to heat their homes because of the risk of carbon monoxide poisoning.
Carbon monoxide poisoning can cause shortness of breath, headaches, muscle and joint pain, and nausea. Exposure to high levels could lead to death within minutes.
People exposed to extremely cold weather conditions, such as places where it snows and where freezing occurs, may be at risk of hypothermia or frostbite.
Those who need shelter are advised to use Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority’s Winter Shelter Program by visiting www.lahsa.org or by calling the 2-1-1 information line.
For the deaf and hard of hearing, call the TDD line at 1-800-660-4026.
