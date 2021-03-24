USC Men's Basketball Coach Andy Enfield: 'We Didn't Expect To Beat Kansas By As Many Points As We Did'The USC Men's Basketball head coach talked with Jim Hill about his team advancing to the Sweet 16 and what it will take to make a deep run in the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament.

'They're A High-Octane Team': UCLA's Mick Cronin Says Alabama's 3-Point Shot, Rebounding Is What Concerns Him Most Ahead Of Sunday's GameUCLA defied expectations by making it to the Sweet Sixteen, but now they face powerhouse Alabama on Sunday, and Coach Mick Cronin minced no words about what his players are facing.

Ingram, Williamson Pace Pelicans In 128-111 Win Over LakersBrandon Ingram scored a season-high 36 points, Zion Williamson had 27 points and nine rebounds, and the New Orleans Pelicans defeated the Los Angeles Lakers 128-111 on Tuesday night.