LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The remains of a World War II hero are finally home, nearly 80 years after his death.
A procession carried the remains of Marine Private Jacob Cruz after his flag-draped coffin was taken back to Southern California.READ MORE: Pride Lifeguard Tower Burned Down In Long Beach, Investigation Underway
Cruz was among the 1,000 Marines and sailors killed during a major battle on the Gilbert Islands after the attack on Pearl Harbor. He was just 18 years old when he died on the third day of fighting in November of 1943.READ MORE: Los Angeles To Shut Down Echo Park Lake, Clear Out Homeless Encampments; Activists Plan Vigil
His remains had reportedly been buried with the bodies of other fallen Marines in the Tarawa Atoll of the Gilbert islands in Row D of what became known as Cemetery 33. In 2019, archaeologists identified several of those remains, including Cruz.MORE NEWS: Help Needed To Find Jogger Who Attacked 69-Year-Old Man At Irvine School Track
Cruz was posthumously awarded the Silver Star for his actions. He will be buried this month in his hometown, according to the military.