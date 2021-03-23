LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The parent company of Regal Cinemas announced Tuesday they would reopen in April, in time for the openings of blockbuster films like “Godzilla vs. Kong” and “Mortal Kombat.”
Cineworld Group says select Regal theaters will reopen on April 2 with "Godzilla vs. Kong," and more will reopen in time for the release of "Mortal Kombat" on April 16. The company also announced plans to reopen its UK theaters in May.
The reopenings coincide with a multiyear deal Cineworld struck with Warner Bros. Pictures. Warner Bros. has agreed their films will be shown exclusively in Cineworld theaters for 45 days, with certain provisions, starting in 2022.
"We are very happy for the agreement with Warner Bros. This agreement shows the studio's commitment to the theatrical business and we see this agreement as an important milestone in our 100-year relationship with Warner Bros," Cineworld CEO Mooky Greidinger said in a statement.
Both “Godzilla vs. Kong” and “Mortal Kombat” will also be released on HBO Max, the same days they are released in theaters. However, films released on HBO Max are only available to stream for 31 days.