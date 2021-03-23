LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles Police Department Tuesday released a photo of a woman suspected of stealing a Shetland sheepdog puppy from a downtown Los Angeles residence.
According to LAPD, the woman entered the apartment building in the 800 block of South Grand Avenue at about 2 p.m. March 14 and left with the 4-month-old puppy, named Kali.
The Sheltie was described as gray and white and a white and pink mark on her nose and black patches around each eye — one blue and one brown.
The woman accused of stealing the puppy was described as Black, 30 to 35 years old, 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighing 130 to 140 pounds. She was last seen wearing a dark colored jacket, purple Lakers shirt and red pants.
Anyone with information was asked to call LAPD Central Area Burglary detectives at 213-996-1862.
