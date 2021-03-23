LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A community health center in South L.A. is on a mission to vaccinate the most vulnerable populations in Los Angeles County against COVID-19.

“Trying to stake out my claim for a sweet vaccine,” said USC student Liddy Clark.

Many people who come out to the Kedren Center and other vaccine sites aren’t eligible yet and wait several hours for a chance to get a leftover dose at the end of the day.

Others who are eligible show up with an appointment for a shot in the arm.

We’re here to get our first vaccination, Moderna shot, so that I can get back to the classroom,” said South L.A. resident Iyashema Redd.

The Kedren Community Health Center is administering 3,000 vaccines a day to people who come from all over the Southland, but now, there’s a push to vaccinate people in their own backyard.

The health center is working with community-based organizations to get the word out.

“We have people canvassing the neighborhoods, we are walking through the neighborhoods, knocking on doors, asking them do you know there’s a vaccine out there for you?” said Dr. Jerry Abraham, the Kedren Community Health Center Director of Vaccines.

Unlike the lines you see in other parts of the health center, there is a section now designated for eligible people who live in the hardest-hit areas in and around South L.A. so that they don’t have to wait alongside non-eligible people.

“That’s why it’s so important that the governor now is sending 40% more doses to place like Kedren so we can vaccinate more black and brown people in our community,” Dr. Abraham said.

Some residents are also pushing for more action on the part of informing the community about vaccinations.

“The information needs to be given and knocking door to door will probably work because I know in my neighborhood, we don’t even talk about it so I think it’s important that more outreach is done,” Redd said.

Even the USC students who got in line at 5 a.m. for a chance at a leftover vaccine by day’s end understand the need to prioritize.

“I hope to get something but honestly if they give it all out to people who are from the community or people who need it more than I do, that would be great,” Clark said.

For information about how to get a free coronavirus test in L.A. County, visit https://corona-virus.la/covid-19-testing.

Details about vaccine distribution can be found here.