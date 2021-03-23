IRVINE (CBSLA) — Police asked for public’s help in identifying a man who assaulted a 69-year-old at an Irvine school.

The attack happened Friday at Sierra Vista Middle School at about 7 p.m. Police say the man was walking his dog at the school when he saw a bigger dog, a black-and-white husky without a leash, approach aggressively.

The senior picked up his dog to avoid conflict, but when the husky approached again, his dog got loose and they began fighting. Police say the senior tried to separate the dogs, but was hit in the head from behind by a man who had been jogging on the track.

The jogger left with his dog, and the man was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Sarah Nguyen, who identifies herself on Twitter as a geriatric and adult psychiatrist, identified the man who was attacked as her father.

I'm speechless. Yesterday a man assaulted my 70yo dad as he was picking up my 16lb dog to protect him from a husky. A man came from behind and kicked his head and shoulder, then stepped on his hand and kept bleeding. He had to go to the ER. #StopAAPIHate #StopAsianHateCrimes READ MORE: Human Remains Found In LA River In Los Feliz — Sarah Nguyen, MD (@sarahanguyen) March 20, 2021

“I’m speechless. Yesterday a man assaulted my 70yo dad as he was picking up my 16lb dog to protect him from a husky. A man came from behind and kicked his head and shoulder, then stepped on his hand and kept bleeding. He had to go to the ER. #StopAAPIHate #StopAsianHateCrimes,” she wrote on Twitter the following day.

Irvine police did not identify the man who was attacked, and did not indicate the attack may have been a hate crime, but say they have not ruled out the possibility.

The suspect was described as a man in his late teens with a darker complexion. He was last seen wearing a dark T-shirt over a white, long-sleeved shirt, dark shorts over white leggings or shin guards, black athletic shoes, and carrying a white backpack. Police say he may have been driving or riding in a white sedan or couple-style vehicle.

Anyone with information can contact Irvine police Detective Gavin Hudson at (949) 724-7168 or GHudson@cityofirvine.org.