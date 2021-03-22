NEWPORT BEACH (CBSLA) — Many people are adding numbers to the scales as a side effect of staying at home, being stressed and sedentary during the pandemic.

Doctors found that some Americans put on two pounds per month during the quarantine, according to one study.

One small study of 300 people with an average age of 51 suggests that as they were locked inside with freezers filled with food and parked in front of computers and TVs, their eating habits and physical activity changed for the worse.

“You can’t see your family or your friends, you get depressed so people will turn to food for comfort and if you don’t do anything about it, you’re bound to gain weight,” said Victoria Darcourt.

That’s spot on, according to one Orange County weight loss surgeon.

“For most people, I think it’s being bored at home. The fridge is right there. You don’t have much else to do… being inactive, but primarily it’s the increased consumption of calories,” said Dr. Mir Ali, a bariatric surgeon at Orange Coast Medical Center.

On the other hand, some people said they actually lost weight during the pandemic.

“I just made the decision that if this virus is what it is, then I should get my body in the best health in case I get it,” said Casey Pickard.

Another person, Crystal Elliott, lost 50 pounds during the pandemic after her pastor encouraged worshippers to take care of themselves.

“I feel like not having to work as much because we couldn’t, it really gave me time to focus on my health so I did well and I’m still doing well,” Elliott said.