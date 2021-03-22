LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Krispy Kreme is rewarding those who get a COVID-19 vaccination.
Starting Monday, Krispy Kreme will give a free Original Glazed® doughnut to anyone who shows their COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card.
The free doughnut can be received either in-store or in the drive-thru. The offer is not available through online ordering or delivery.
"If you have made the personal decision to not receive the COVID vaccine, please visit us on Mondays, 3/29/21 – 5/24/21, to receive a free Original Glazed® doughnut and a medium brewed coffee to get your week off to a good start," Krispy Kreme said.
The offer is valid at participating U.S. locations only.
Despite having the capacity to administer more than 600,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses per week, L.A. County is still struggling with supply shortages.
This week, health officials say they expect to receive about 280,000 doses.