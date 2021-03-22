BAKERSFIELD (CBSLA) – A suspect was detained after a television news station in Bakersfield was evacuated when a car caught fire just outside its building late Sunday night.
The incident occurred at about 11 p.m. during a newscast at KGET-TV in downtown Bakersfield, forcing the evacuation of the station.
A Bakersfield police spokesperson told reporters that Bakersfield Fire Department crews responded and extinguished the blaze.
A short while later, a suspect was detained in connection with the blaze.
“It does appear the fire was set intentionally,” Bakersfield Police Sgt. Sean Morphis said.
"It does appear the fire was set intentionally," Bakersfield Police Sgt. Sean Morphis said.

The suspect was not identified. There were no injuries.
A possible motive for the fire was not confirmed. A bomb squad was also on scene.