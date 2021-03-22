MALIBU (CBSLA) — A box truck left a trail of destruction through Malibu and into Ventura County as it led a police pursuit Sunday.
A 20-foot box truck with out-of-state plates was reported at about 5:30 p.m. to be speeding and weaving in and out of traffic. The truck hit several cars on Pacific Coast Highway, and when Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies tried to pull the driver over, he refused, touching off the chase.
The chase came to an end 40 minutes later in the Ventura County community of Somis, where the truck and a car crashed, both ending up in a ditch but on opposite sides of Highway 118 at Center School Road. The driver, however, refused to get out of the truck, leading to an hour-long standoff.
The driver was finally arrested and taken to a hospital. He has not been identified.
No information was released about the other driver who crashed.
Investigators, however, say a passenger in the truck escaped in Malibu after the driver attacked him with a knife.