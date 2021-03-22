LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The cause of death for Bobby Brown Jr., the 28-year-old son of singer Bobby Brown, was the “combined effects of alcohol, cocaine and fentanyl,” and the manner of his death was “accidental,” coroner’s officials reported Monday.
On Nov. 18, 2020, the Los Angeles Police Department responded to a report of an unspecified medical emergency in the 5200 block of White Oak Avenue at about 1:50 p.m., where Brown Jr. was pronounced dead at the scene, LAPD Officer Jeff Lee said. No foul play was suspected in the death.READ MORE: Dog Wounded In Car-To-Car Shooting On 101 Freeway In Calabasas
The Los Angeles County coroner’s office had listed his death as “deferred pending additional investigation.”
“Bobby Brown Jr. was not feeling well in the days leading up to his death and he was experiencing flu-like symptoms … according to his family,” TMZ reported. “A source connected to the family tells TMZ Bobby Jr. did not have COVID.”
His brother, Landon Brown, posted a photo of Bobby Jr. on Instagram writing, "I love you forever King."
Brown Jr. is the son of Kim Ward, who Bobby Brown dated before he became engaged to Whitney Houston.
Brown’s daughter Bobbi Kristina Brown, from his relationship with Houston, died at the age of 22 in 2015.
She was found unconscious in her bathtub in Roswell, Georgia, and died several months later, after being taken off a ventilator and put into hospice care.
